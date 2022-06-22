Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 22, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Romulo Vera of Greenport was driving on Ram Island Road on June 13 when he was stopped and ticketed for making an improper or unsafe turn without signaling. He was also given a summons for unlicensed operation.

Also on June 13, Marcella J. Barganz of New York City was ticketed for speeding on Manhanset Road — 55 miles per hour in a 35-mph-zone.

A bay constable ticketed Christian Gordon of Port Washington on June 12 in Coecles Harbor for not having sufficient personal flotation devices (PFDs) on board his boat.

Police conducted 15 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, Heights and on Ram Island on June 13, 16, 17, 18 and 19, resulting in 10 warnings and two tickets. Traffic Control Officers issued 15 parking tickets.

Accidents

Anthony Gualna of Brooklyn told police that while leaving the Island Boatyard on June 18, the wind set him against the raised outboard of a docked boat owned by Edward Brennan of Shelter Island, causing less than $1,000 damage to the lower unit of the outboard.

Other reports

An animal control officer (ACO) conducted dog patrols of Crescent and Wades beaches on June 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19. One warning was issued. In a related incident, an officer on patrol noticed three dogs belonging to two owners on Crescent Beach. One owner said his dog was a certified service dog; the second owner was advised about the Town Code.

On June 14 and 15, two financial crimes were reported to police. On the 14th, parents were notified about an anonymous call concerning underage drinking in Hay Beach.

On the 15th, a water leak in the Heights was discovered by an officer on patrol and shut off. Also on the 15th, police located two subjects spraying graffiti at Kissing Rock. The markings were removed by the youths.

That day, police received a complaint about a loud humming noise at a residence in Menantic. Officers located a nearby generator as the source of the noise.

On June 16, a caller reported finding a tick in his armpit and wanted police advice. He was told to see his doctor. An affidavit of trespass was completed for a resident in Longview on June 16. Police received a report about a deposit paid to a contractor who never completed the job.

An extra patrol was requested for a Center resident on June 17. A caller told police a new mooring in West Neck Creek appeared to be too close to other moorings. A bay constable responded and said there seemed to be sufficient room for each mooring.

Also on the 17th, a bay constable loaned two life preservers to youths on stand-up paddle boards in Westmoreland; the PFDs were later returned.

A large boat in the swim area off Crescent Beach was reported on June 17; the boat’s captain said the boat had shifted with the wind and tide. The boat was moved without incident.

On the 18th, sailboats that had capsized off Camp Quinipet were located and escorted back to shore; no injuries were reported.

A caller told police on June 18 that a large boat was anchored illegally in Coecles Harbor; the owner was advised about the Town Code and moved his boat to a designated anchorage.

Loud music was reported on June 18 at about 10:15 p.m. at the Yacht Club; an employee said the band playing for a wedding would stop in 15 minutes. On the 18th, a vehicle was reported stuck in the sand and marsh near the entrance to Taylor’s Island. Due to the inclement weather and rising tide, an officer said the vehicle should be left there overnight. There was no information about the damage to the vehicle or the marsh area.

On the 19th, a caller reported that three men on the North Ferry refused to pay; they were met by a cab and its driver paid their fare.

In other incidents: officers unlocked three vehicles with the keys inside; appeared in court; responded to five lost and found reports; attended training sessions in Hampton Bays and West Hampton; conducted DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) graduations for 5th and 6th graders at the school; and carried out two well-being checks.

Alarms

A fire alarm in Shorewood on June 13 was set off by painters. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded.

A wrong code was entered that triggered an alarm at a Hay Beach residence on June 14. Alarms in Silver Beach and the Center were set off accidentally by workers on the 15th and 16th.

Animals

The owner of an injured cat in the Center was notified and took the animal to a vet. An animal control officer (ACO) freed a rabbit stuck in fencing in the Center. A turkey attacked by a dog in Silver Beach was caught in a fence. The ACO located the turkey and freed it. The turkey flew away.

A snapping turtle was reported hit by a vehicle in the Heights; the ACO took it to a vet for humane euthanasia.

The ACO removed a bird from a Center restaurant; it was unharmed. Baby birds were reported stuck in a window well in Silver Beach; they were moved back to their nest by the ACO.

A sick or injured fox and raccoon were reported in Shorewood; the ACO was unable to locate either animal. An injured raccoon was caught by the ACO and taken to a wildlife rehabilitator.

Several large black snakes were reported in South Ferry Hills; the ACO identified them as Eastern black racers. They are harmless and a native species.

Two dogs at large were seen in Montclair; they were retrieved by their owner.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported 11 people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 13, 14, 17, 18 and 19 and one case to Southampton Hospital on June 15. Two cases refused medical attention.