South Ferry honored by New York State, Town official proposes senior recreation area
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
South Ferry honored by New York State
Town official proposes senior recreation area
Redistricting hearing set on Shelter Island: Final map would inform August primary voting
Fight, flight or keep pushing? The Reporter runs the Shelter Island10K
NORTHFORKER
Natural dye artist Cara Marie Piazza sustainably creates artisanal fashion
Disset Chocolate releases Ode to the North Fork 2022 collection
WEATHER
Expect showers today with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.