A happy crew at South Ferry headquarters on June 16, receiving a designation as one of New York State’s historic businesses. Supervisor Gerry Siller standing at left, and Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. at right, were joined by members of the Clark family. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

South Ferry honored by New York State

Town official proposes senior recreation area

Redistricting hearing set on Shelter Island: Final map would inform August primary voting

Fight, flight or keep pushing? The Reporter runs the Shelter Island10K

NORTHFORKER

Natural dye artist Cara Marie Piazza sustainably creates artisanal fashion

Disset Chocolate releases Ode to the North Fork 2022 collection

WEATHER

Expect showers today with a high temperature of about 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.