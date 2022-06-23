Real estate transactions: June 23, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 9-15, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Nespoulous, M & H, Trust to Water Baux LLC, 183 Ram Island Dr (700-10-1-37.2), (R), $4,700,000

• Kesler, S to Button, Edward, 11 White Birch Rd (700-25-1-44), (R), $992,500

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• 160 Church Lane LLC to Kaufman, Aaron, 160 Church Ln (600-67-2-9), (R), $500,000

• Cholodenko, M to Madigan, Michael, 20 Sun Ct (600-86-5-16), (R), $649,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Feldman, D to Panayiotou, Yisbel & Panayiotis, Maria, 205 Baywood Dr (600-40-6-20), (R), $630,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Rutkowski, Anthony, Harvest Pointe, Home 39 (1000-102.1-2-13), (R), $855,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Port of Sag Harbor Inc to Taylor, Michael, 375 Kayleighs Ct (1000-31-4-16.8), (R), $1,150,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Bunaes, E & C & HP to Kuypers, Arthur, Chocomount Dr (1000-4-5-5.11), (R), $1,700,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Aronoff, M to Town of Southampton, 32 Huntington Ln (900-146-1-14.2), (V), $280,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• W H Crumb & Custer Tackle to Katsoulis, Timothy, 290 Bayview Rd (1000-52-5-36.1), (R), $1,140,000

• Route 48 Partners LLC to NOFO Adventures LLC, 310 Front St (1001-4-8-34.1), (C), $847,500

JAMESPORT (11947)

• D’Amico, K to Greenfield, Craig, 67 Maidstone Ln, Unit 67 (600-2.1-2-67), (R), $1,125,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Gerard, J to Hug, Thomas, 1285 Albo Dr (1000-126-3-14), (R), $600,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Stathis, A to Stamboulis, Virginia, 560 Capt Kidd Dr (1000-106-2-52), (R), $590,000

• Doka, F & P to Moshouris, Irene, 755 Lupton Point Rd (1000-115-11-4.1), (R), $2,200,000

• Hankes, A to Kelley, Richard, 1265 Bay Ave (1000-143-5-1), (R), $630,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Simon-Shanahan Trust to North Spork New York LLC, 1375 Greenway E (1000-15-1-13), (R), $1,052,000

• Forstmann, S & A to Solution East LLC, 1750 Orchard St (1000-25-5-2), (V), $775,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Salcedo, R & D to Deleon Cojon, Roberto, 106 Moet Dr (600-64-4-7), (R), $699,000

• Benhuri Trust & Abroon to Manzi Jr Trust, Joseph, Middle Rd (600-82-1-9.8), (V), $1,540,000

• Allen, E by Administrator to 20 LZH LLC, 1010 E Main St (600-106-4-4), (R), $350,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Marando, B by Heir to Old Capital Management, 659 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-93-2-21), (R), $544,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Timber Properties LLC to Giardino, Brad, 240 Old Wood Path (1000-87-1-9), (R), $1,450,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Bodecchi, G to Gorski, Steven, 4 14th St (600-33-3-31), (R), $335,000

• Newman/Mather, R to Egman Properties Inc, 102 15th St (600-34-1-22), (R), $140,000

• Trefcer, L to Magliulo, Meagan, 24 Sound Rd (600-49-2-5.1), (R), $47,000

• Feldman, K & K to Rogers, Sean, 68 Farm Rd N (600-57-1-14.73), (R), $570,000

• Pratt, J & D’Alessandro to Szczygiel, Aubrey, 513 Forest Hollow Ln (600-58-1-11.1), (R), $399,000

• TAB Professional LLC to SSD Wading River LLC, 5938-5976 Rt 25A (600-75-1-9), (C), $4,925,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)