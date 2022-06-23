Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, June 23, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Tiny Food Party (Ages 12+), 5 p.m. (In Person) Ever wanted to eat all different kinds of foods but there was just too much? Well, now we’ve made it tiny. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

Kickball Game for Teens (Ages 12+), 1 p.m. (In Person) Come play kickball! Low-stress and high-fun, free for all teens. Bring a friend. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Myanmar’s Neverending Crisis, 5:30 p.m. (In-Person, Library and Zoom silibrary.org) Myanmar is a nation in chaos. How are neighboring countries reacting to the situation? Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island History Center. Rain or shine. No dogs permitted in the market.

Shakespeare in Community Online – King Lear, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Shakespeare’s tragedy tells the story of the aged King Lear who divides his kingdom among his three daughters. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Willa Cather Book Club – My Mortal Enemy, 2 p.m. (Zoom) Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, JUNE 27

Mystery Book Club – The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman, 5:30 p.m. (In Person) Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

SUFFOLK COUNTY LEGISLATURE’S 2022 REAPPORTIONMENT COMMISSION

Thursday, June 23, 2 to 3 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, June 23, 7 to 8 p.m.

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT BOARD

Friday, June 24, 3 to 4 p.m.

WAC

Monday, June 27, 2 to 3 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, June 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT

Monday, June 27, 7:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, June 28, 1 to 4 p.m.