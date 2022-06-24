Featured Story

Cops crack down on commercial traffic law violations

By Reporter Staff

(Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

On Thursday, June 23, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. the Shelter Island Police Department, along with New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement units, conducted a “commercial vehicle traffic safety checkpoint at two locations on Shelter Island,” Det. Sgt.Jack Thilberg reported. 

According to the Police Department, the checkpoints resulted in the following enforcement actions:

 • 50 NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law violation summonses issued

96 Documented Commercial Motor Vehicle violations entered as a result of 33 Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) Inspections having been conducted

10 Commercial Motor Vehicles taken out of service

Five Drivers Taken out of Service, Out of Class Operation.

