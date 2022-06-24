Letters to the Shelter Island High School Class of 2022, from the superintendent, president of the School Board, and the class adviser

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Dear Class of 2022:

You have achieved such a tremendous accomplishment!

Graduating high school is a beautiful and wonderful passage into the next phase of your life, wherever that might take you. You have what so many adults dream of — time and opportunity. The world is yours for the taking.

Please enjoy this next phase. In college, take classes that interest you and help you figure out your next step. You will probably change course several times before you discover what that may be. If you enjoy whatever you do for the rest of your life, it will never be work.

Please also be kind in whatever you do. There will always be people along the way that need your help. Support them. You will sometimes come across people who will lead you off the right path. Avoid them. If you do not avoid them and make a mistake, learn from it and move on. The key to this life is making the lives of those around you better. In turn, this edifying process will always make your own life better and more meaningful.

I have had the great joy of getting to know you over the past three years. You are all special and unique in your own way. You have contributed to this school community in ways that you will never know. You made your mark here that will be forever. From the bottom of my heart, I love and care for you all, and wish you the very best in your next step.

Whatever that is, you know this school will always be a second home for you.

Thank you,

Brian Doelger, Ed.D., Superintendent

To the Class of 2022:

You, as a class, have faced many daunting challenges in the last few years. You have exhibited an amazing capability and capacity to face those dilemmas; to rise to meet them and try your best to be your best. It was not an easy task, but you performed admirably.

You modeled health protocols for the underclassmen without complaint to ensure that face-to-face learning resumed. You fielded your teams and brought pride to your athletic department for achievement in competition and sportsmanship. You presented your musical “Matilda” to the enthusiastic applause of the entire Shelter Island community. You brought honor to your teachers with your academic efforts by being recognized by USA Today as one of the best high schools in the nation based on your Advanced Placement Scores and your college acceptances. Each and every one of you can take tremendous pride for your participation in any or all of these accomplishments as they suited you.

Now, you face a new challenge.

You are about to venture into relatively uncharted territory, whether it be college, military service or employment. There will be bumps in everyone’s road. You’ll enjoy successes and endure failures. You’ll meet these challenges in the same way you faced those in high school because you are grounded in and supported and loved by your families and your community. We applaud you; we pray for you and we wish you every possible success in your future endeavors.

As you move through your next chapter, please know that there is a special place in our hearts for you. Congratulations to you, The Class of 2022, and to your families. You have done an excellent job!

May you enjoy the best that life has to offer and every happiness and success always and all ways.

All the best,

Margaret Colligan, President, Shelter Island Board of Education

Dear Shelter Island Class of 2022:

I am so proud of you! As your class advisor it has been my great pleasure to spend the last two years with you. You are as kind as you are hard working.

I would like to impart a little bit of wisdom as someone who was once in the same position. You are on the precipice of a new adventure. When things feel new and different, fall back on what you know how to do. Show up, don’t complain and push 2% harder at the end of the day. Give yourself the kindness I have seen you so generously give to others. Try hard. Find new things. Join clubs, play sports and meet new people. Keep showing up.

I tell my students the same three things every day:

I care about you.

I am glad you are here.

I trust you to do the right thing.

When you repeat these words a magical thing happens. You start to believe them. Find the people in your life you care about and tell them every day.

Let people know you are glad they showed up. Lastly, trust people to do the right thing and watch. They will do the right thing.

Always remember that Shelter Island is here to welcome you home when you need it the most. Go show the world how wonderful you are!

Love ya’, be safe, charge your phone.

Cat Brigham, Class Advisor