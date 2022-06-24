Supporting local agriculture, Town discusses building fees

From left, Abigail, Therese and Dominick Palmiotto at the Windmill Field of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 24, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A Home on Shelter Island: Supporting local agriculture

Town Board discusses building fees and fees for services

Bucks fighting for every win: Off the road and coming back big time at home

Letters to the Shelter Island High School Class of 2022, from the superintendent, president of the School Board, and the class adviser

NORTHFORKER

Sunflower maze is back at Rottkamp’s; Here’s what you need to know

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of June 24

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.

High temperatures should reach the 80s this weekend.