Daily Update: Students celebrate graduation, Supreme Court abortion decision sparks protest
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Monday, June 27, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Patriot resting places on tour as Shelter Island DAR commemorates July 4
Graduation of the Shelter Island High School Class of 2022
Shelter Islanders gather in the Center to protest Supreme Court’s abortion decision
Suffolk Closeup: Tribute to a protector of the natural world
Cops crack down on commercial traffic law violations
NORTHFORKER
Where to find fireworks on the North Fork and Shelter Island this July
The Preston House is launching a new food truck this summer
One Minute on the North Fork: A rainy day at Red Barn alpaca farm
Inside a wine blending session at Riverhead’s RGNY
Snail Art is an abstract project from Laura Klahre at Coffee Pot Cellars
Dine at these South Fork restaurants with beautiful water views
WEATHER
There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today, with some storms producing heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.
The rain is expected to taper off this evening with a low around 58.