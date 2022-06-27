Menantic Yacht Club is back with first race of 2022

Sailors at the start. Sail #17 Tom McMahon, 81189 Mary Vetri, 32 Bob Harris, 81294 Denise Fenchel, 538 Ellen leonforte, 48092 Dave Olsen. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

Mother Nature was rooting for the Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) this past Sunday. With temps in the 80’s and a good breeze, our 2022 Sunfish racing season got off to a roaring start.

Nineteen sailors participated, a very respectable showing. The wind started off blowing moderately, but was gusting in the upper teens by the last race. There were some flips and crashes and a great time was had by all.

Prior to racing, Commodore Pete Bethge held a skippers’ meeting at the red house in Silver beach, the MYC’s defacto club house.

The Commodore went over the racing rules and reminded the group that we sail under Corinthian rules, meaning if you see another sailor in need of assistance or just some advice on trimming a sail, give it.

Two newcomers raced on Sunday, Joey and Ben Brown, Charlie Modica’s daughter and son-in-law. The Modica family was well-represented, since Charlie and his younger brother — and nemesis — John also raced. Hopefully Ben and Joey will return, especially since they did beat dad in one race, thus adding a new dimension to the ongoing Modica family rivalry on the high seas. Kathy Kinney and Karl Norr attended the meeting with an eye to joining future races. Newcomer Michael Broidy sailed a Phantom, so although not an official participant in the races, he was an official participant in the fun.

Paul Zinger commented that he had a premonition he was going to take first on the day. That is, until Lee Montes materialized, and not as an apparition. Competition was tough, with a number of sailors placing in the first five spots. Consistency paid off for Denise Fenchel.

Although she didn’t place first or second in any race, she was consistently near the top of the pack, and placed third overall, beating John Modica, who placed first in two races. The non-apparition, Lee, beat Paul by two points.

Will Lehr, MYC’s youngest member, missed Sunday’s races to attend his high school graduation. Congrats to Will, who will be a freshman at NYU in the Fall. He’ll also miss next week’s races because he’s competing in the National Champion Fencing competition in Minneapolis, along with 4,500 other competitors. Last year Will took home a trophy.

Jodi Sisley, on the other hand, got her priorities backwards and attended a party instead of sailing.

Commodore Pete Bethge was the Principal Race Officer (PRO) on Sunday. Also aboard the committee boat were Betsey Colby, our long-time scorekeeper, Marian Thomsen and Sallie Bethge. The Race Committee ran six races. The wind was constantly shifting and the Committee, along with the two chase boats, were moving marks between all the races.

Thank you all for doing a superb job. Remember sailors, come up alongside the committee boat and give them your full name and sail number.

Matt Fox and Betty Bishop each captained a chase boat. They were kept busy all day moving marks and helping right boats. Thanks, guys. Ellen Leonforte flipped and needed assistance from not one but two other sailors, John Colby and John Modica. When all was said and done, John Modica was sailing Ellen’s boat, John Colby was sailing John Modica’s boat and Ellen was floating in the water. Just kidding, Ellen was sailing John Colby’s boat. Kate Duff also flipped but did not need assistance.

Many thanks to Bay Constable Peter Vielbig, who was instrumental in helping the club obtain sufficient boat storage permits.

Linda Gibbs and Tom McMahon hosted the first party of the season, which was well attended as usual. Everyone brought a dish, and Master Griller Tom served up hot dogs and hamburgers with all the trimmings. There were deserts aplenty, including my favorite, Betsy Colby’s famous key lime pie. During the party, Commodore Pete awarded trophies to the top three finishers, and the Windells’ trophy to Lee for winning the first race of the season.

We are a very congenial club, open to all, with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. The sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket and, for the protection of the chase boat crew, be fully vaccinated.

Commodore Bethge has a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis. Call Bob Harris at 505-235-5844 (email: [email protected]) or Ellen Leonforte at 914-450-1450 (email: [email protected]) to reserve your boat or just to ask about our incredible club.

See you on the water.

Results Pts. Place

Lee Montes 10 1

Paul Zinger 12 2

Denise Fenchel 25 3

John Modica 31 4

Charlie Modica 39 5

Peter Zahn 43 6

Bob Harris 45 7

Bill Martens 48 8

Linda Gibbs 52 9

George Zinger 61 10

Kate Duff 68 11

Tom McMahon 69 12

Jonathan Brush 81 13

John Colby 85 14

Joey and

Ben Brown 87 15

Dave Olsen 90 16

Ellen Leonforte 93 17

Mary Vetri 99 18

Michael Broidy 117 19