School Superintendent to the class of 2022: ‘Be good helpers,’ as 13 young Islanders graduated on Friday

Hats off to the mighty 13 graduates of the Class of 2022. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Their days at Shelter Island School were beset by the COVID-19 pandemic and ended during a period of economic challenges, but Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., told the graduates of 2022 to have positive thoughts about their future. It came from the advice his mother had given him and was — cemented by Fred Rogers — yes, that Mr. Rogers of television fame — whose upbeat approach to life marked the early years for these students.

When times are scary, don’t get stuck in the negative. Look for the helpers, Mr. Doelger said. In the worst of times, there are those who reach out to help others and that’s something that was demonstrated throughout the pandemic as Islanders reached out to help those in need to weather the storm.

There’s always the good, Mr. Doelger told the graduates.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. , with the graduates. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

British author Roald Dahl, who wrote “Matilda,” the book that was turned into the play the school performed this spring, had created the character who embraced the belief that a person who has good thoughts can’t be ugly, the superintendent said.

He encouraged the graduates to keep positive mindsets even during difficult times.

“Be good helpers and think positively,” he said.

Board of Education President Margaret Colligan told them life is like a pinball machine and it’s important to roll with the punches.

She thought she was bound for a career in nursing, only to realize just before she embarked on her college studies, it wasn’t the right path for her. She switched to education. But the school where she was about to study had a program only for secondary education when she thought she wanted to teach elementary level children.

She ended up majoring in English and following the unexpected path that turned out to be the best direction her life could have taken.

Embrace the unexpected and surround yourself with people who have your back, Ms. Colligan advised. Commit to the journey and don’t just focus on the outcome, she said.

Valedictorian Myla Dougherty thanked her family, friends, teachers and others who provided her encouragement and guidance along the way, while urging, “Loosen your grip on our hands.” It’s time for class members, armed with all they have learned, to embark on new experiences.

Valedictorian Myla Dougherty. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

That she is valedictorian doesn’t mean she knows more than her fellow graduates, Ms. Dougherty said.

“It just means I get to give more speeches,” she said.

The past four years at times seemed slow, but have gone by in a minute, Ms. Dougherty said. She has become more confident, seized opportunities and learned when to lead and when to follow, she said.

All 13 members of the class of 2022 are part of one another’s quilts, Salutatorian Francis “Franny” Regan told her fellow graduates. Her quilt contains special patches for her mother and her grandmother, who has been like a second mother to her. Other patches represent special contributions of the adults who contributed to her development. Her teachers were so important to her growth and everything she learned from them is woven into her quilt, she said.

Other patches represent lessons learned from engaging in club activities, sports, especially volleyball, and the school play, noting the contribution John and Anu Kaasik and others involved with the production contributed to her quilt.

“Our journey has just started,” Ms. Regan said, With new experiences, the quilts won’t remain static, she said. Let go of weak threads; replace them with stronger threads, she advised.

Both young women shared the podium to tell each of their fellow graduates what they have learned from them.

Ms. Dougherty had the final words for her classmates, telling them she hopes they will find something to love in their futures, better themselves through new experiences, stay connected with one another and give back to the future.

Evan Shack and Ariana Carter received the Attorney General’s Triple C Awards representing courage, commitment and character.

Class members gave 1,212 hours of community service to the community in their high school years, being recognized with Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone Awards. Valeria Reyes provided 354 hours of community service; Dayla Reyes, 198 hours; Ms. Regan, 194 hours; Ms. Dougherty, 124 hours; and Olivia Overstreet, 100.5 hours.

Each year, the graduating class selects a person to whom they dedicate their yearbook. This year, Leonardo Dougherty announced this year’s dedication is to former Spanish teacher Laura Leever who retired in June 2021.

Though she had left the district two years shy of 20 years of teaching Spanish, her impact is still felt by the graduates, Mr. Dougherty said. He credited her with creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere in her classroom and demonstrated a zest for life. He said he would never forget all the lessons learned from her.

“I don’t miss the work so much,” Ms. Leever said. “I really miss the students and my co-workers.”