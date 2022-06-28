Cops: Shelter Island man arrested for attempted rape, assault and drug possession

(Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

According to Shelter Island Police officers, a 19-year-old Shelter Island man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning and charged with attempted rape in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance — cocaine.



Police said Carlos Geovanny Orozco-Rodriguez was taken into custody after a 911 call for help.

At 2:15 a.m., on June 26, police reported, Mr. Orozco-Rodriguez was arrested for forcefully attempting to have “sexual intercourse with a female victim, and did subject the victim to numerous assaultive acts resulting in physical injury.”



Mr. Orozco-Rodriguez was arrested, held overnight and was later arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court. He was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility when he was unable to post $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond, police said.



An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.