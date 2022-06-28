Daily Update: Yacht club hosts first race of the year, Man injured after boat strikes jetty
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Menantic Yacht Club is back with first race of 2022
Cops: Boat strikes Greenport jetty, seriously injuring 35-year-old
School Superintendent to the class of 2022: ‘Be good helpers,’ as 13 young Islanders graduated on Friday
NORTHFORKER
Northport’s Del Vino Vineyards purchases Krupski Farms in Riverhead
North Fork Dream Home: A tranquil woodsy retreat perched in Mattituck
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.