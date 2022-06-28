Daily Update: Yacht club hosts first race of the year, Man injured after boat strikes jetty

Sailors at the start. Sail #17 Tom McMahon, 81189 Mary Vetri, 32 Bob Harris, 81294 Denise Fenchel, 538 Ellen leonforte, 48092 Dave Olsen. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Menantic Yacht Club is back with first race of 2022

Cops: Boat strikes Greenport jetty, seriously injuring 35-year-old

School Superintendent to the class of 2022: ‘Be good helpers,’ as 13 young Islanders graduated on Friday

NORTHFORKER

Northport’s Del Vino Vineyards purchases Krupski Farms in Riverhead

North Fork Dream Home: A tranquil woodsy retreat perched in Mattituck

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.