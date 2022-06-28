Shelter Island Police Department blotter, June 28, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

On June 25 at 2:32 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight on the North Ferry and subsequently arrested Jamile Andy Dione Davis of Arverne, N.Y. for criminal mischief in the 4th degree, which involved intentional property damage, and harassment in the 2nd degree with physical contact. Mr. Davis was processed at police headquarters and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court. He was released without bail and ordered to return to Justice Court at a later date.

A Shelter Island man was arrested and charged with attempted rape on June 26 — Cops: Shelter Island man arrested for attempted rape, assault and drug possession

Summonses

On June 23, Shelter Island Police and New York State Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Units conducted two commercial vehicle traffic safety checkpoints on Route 114, near South Ferry and on Grand Avenue. Fifty summonses were issued; 10 vehicles and five drivers were taken out of service. The following were issued by Shelter Island police.

Grand Avenue: Christopher E. Fortin, Middletown, R.I., no seatbelt; William P. Rodgers, Saddle River, N. J., unregistered trailer; Philip L. Sullivan, Ridge, inadequate lights; Oscar R. Melendez Avalos, Southold, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, non-transparent wing windows, unlicensed operation; Edward H. Chilton, Southold, unsecure cargo; William Swiskey, Mount Pleasant, S. C., uninspected vehicle; Matheus R. DeVasconcelos, Holtsville, unlicensed operation, visibility distorted; Nelbo R. Pirir-Chitay, Mattituck, visibility distorted; Juan A. Ventura, Central Islip, inadequate license plate lights, operating without a medical certificate, no ABS light; Jose A. Gomez-Gomez, Greenport, unsafe tire, operating out of class; Angel U. Samaniego Garcia, Medford, operating out of class; Sixto F. Torres Diaz, no 24th series HUT; and Marvin F. Gomez Mejia, Greenport, uninspected vehicle.

South Ferry Road: Matthew R. Coleman, East Hampton, uninspected vehicle; Stephanie A. Cooke, East Setauket, uninspected vehicle; Mario, D. Cucunuba, East Hampton, inadequate directional signals, visibility distorted; Rene P. Vanza Garcia, operating out of class, visibility distorted; Froilan M. Soliz Chuchuca, Hampton Bays, non-transparent side windows; Shaun T. Bruzdoski, Southampton, unregistered vehicle; Amandio G. Bento, Centereach, unsafe tire; Keith J. Zurek, Southold, visibility distorted; Edward Smith, Shelter Island, unregistered vehicle; Jason P. Messina, Bay Shore, visibility distorted, uninspected vehicle; Mark E. Lare, Cape May, N.J., no periodic inspection, no backup lights, visibility distorted, unsafe tire; Jose A. Aucapina-Aucapina, East Hampton, unsafe tire; Henry P. Garcia Rojas, Pittsfield, Mass., unsafe tire; Anthony J. Remy, Sag Harbot, uninspected and unregistered vehicle; Alfonso G. Carvalho, Southampton, uninspected vehicle; Francisco A. Simon Medina, Calverton, visibility distorted; and David R. Palencia Catalan, Southold, no convex mirror, inadequate brake lights.

Other tickets on June 20: Richard S. Cohn, Mamaroneck, failure to stop at the stop sign on St. Mary’s Road; Marlyn Acevedo, Riverhead, unlicensed operation, failure to keep right and to stop at a stop sign on Manhanset Road; and Jordon Nissensohn of New York City, uninspected vehicle.

On June 21, Jessica P. Nees of East Hampton was ticketed for unlicensed operation; on June 24, Julian DeLa Cruz Mayen, Greenport, for inadequate lights.

Bay constables issued two tickets on the 26th: Chao E. Lore of Rumson, N.J. and Gerald P. Zarrella Jr. of East Greenwich, R.I., both for unregistered boats in Silver and Crescent beaches respectively.

Fifteen traffic stops in the Center, Heights, Dering Harbor, Ram Island, Cartwright and Menantic were made on June 20, 21, 22 and 24, resulted in 10 warnings and seven tickets. Traffic control officers issued 22 parking tickets

Accidents

Maximilian Dominick Glanz of New York City said in a draft report he was driving east on Cobbetts Lane on June 26. He was over-tired and swerved off the road, hitting a utility pole, and causing over $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side bumper. There were no injuries and no damage to the pole.

On June 21, Danielle Nicole Spears of Moriches was backing out of a parking space at the Shelter Island School when she hit a vehicle driven by Wendy C. Sanwald of Shelter Island who had already started backing out, causing over $1,000 damage to the rear of Ms. Spears’ vehicle and the driver’s-side of Ms. Sanwald’s vehicle.

On the 22nd, Karen A. Kilb of Shelter Island was backing out of a garage on Lake Drive before the electric garage door had fully regressed, causing over $1,000 damage to the top of her vehicle.

In a minor accident on June 25, Charles M. Holstrom of Shelter Island said he was attempting to drive through an open gate on his North Menantic Road property when he hit a fence post, causing damage to the driver’s-side door and quarter panel.

Other reports

A caller told police on June 20 that vehicles were parked illegally in front of his Center property. An officer noted eight legally parked vehicles and advised one person to move to a safer location. The owners were having a staff meeting.

The animal control officer (ACO) conducted beach patrols on Crescent and Wades beaches on June 20 through 24 and June 26. One service dog was noted and one warning issued.

The owner of an illegally moored boat off Little Ram was advised about the Town Code on the 20th.

On June 21, a driver on the North Ferry did not have cash for the fare and was told to pull over and use the ATM there; the driver subsequently drove off without paying.

A suspicious vehicle was reported in West Neck on June 21; an officer located the person who said he was watching tidal changes; he was advised to park legally and not on private property. Also on the 21st, a caller told police someone was using his Menantic mooring; an officer found the mooring unoccupied.

A man sleeping in his car on Ram Island on June 24 was advised about “camping” on public property and he left. Loud music was reported at SALT on the 24th; the owner agreed to lower the volume. A loud party in Hay Beach was called in anonymously; the area was canvassed with negative results. On the 25th an officer responded to loud music in Menantic; a family party was in progress and the music would be turned down and turned off by 11:30 p.m.

Twelve boats out of the anchorage area in Silver Beach were advised to move to West Neck Harbor.

Police conducted Environmental Conservation Law checks in West Neck, Ram Island and Hay Beach on June 25 and 26. No violations were noted; 20 people were fishing.

A financial crime was reported on the 25th. A verbal dispute between neighbors in West Neck was documented on June 26.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to five fire alarms on June 22, 23 and 24 in the Center, Ram Island, South Ferry Hills and West Neck. Burnt popcorn caused one, three were false alarms, and the fire chief declared the fifth a negative emergency.

A motion alarm in the Center on June 20 was caused by a malfunction; there was no problem found with another alarm in South Ferry Hills on the 21st. Police said the premises were secure when an alarm sounded in Hay Beach on the 21st. A second alarm in Hay Beach was set off accidentally by a cleaning crew on the 23rd.

Animals

A fawn stuck in a Center fence was freed by the ACO. A sick raccoon in the Center was captured and taken to a vet for euthanasia. The ACO also transported a diamondback terrapin that had been hit by a vehicle in Cartwright to a vet for euthanasia.

A dog in the Center was reported frequently leaving its yard and going after those passing by. The ACO spoke to the owner who has tried to contain her dog and has signed up for obedience classes.

A dog reported at large in West Neck could not be located by the ACO. A caller said a dog in the Center had been barking for over an hour; the ACO monitored the area for 30 minutes and heard no barking. The ACO identified a lost dog by its microchip and reunited it with the owner.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 21, 23, 24 25 and 26. An eighth case was taken to Southampton Hospital on June 20. One person did not require transport on June 25.