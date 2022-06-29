Daily Update: Thiele switches party affiliation, Shelter Island man arrested for attempted rape
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Assemblyman Fred Thiele switches party affiliation
Cops: Shelter Island man arrested for attempted rape, assault and drug possession
Afloat: Shelter Island Yacht Club hosts world-class competition
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, June 28, 2022
NORTHFORKER
A life of constant change: Sep’s Farm continues to grow and adapt
10 things to do on the North Fork in July
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.