Daily Update: Thiele switches party affiliation, Shelter Island man arrested for attempted rape

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Reporter file)

The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Assemblyman Fred Thiele switches party affiliation

Cops: Shelter Island man arrested for attempted rape, assault and drug possession

Afloat: Shelter Island Yacht Club hosts world-class competition

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, June 28, 2022

NORTHFORKER

A life of constant change: Sep’s Farm continues to grow and adapt

10 things to do on the North Fork in July

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64.