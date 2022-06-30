Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, June 30, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

New summer programs are offered by the Town Recreation Dept. in July. Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for information and signups.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Fizzing Sidewalk Chalk, 1 p.m. (In Person, Library) Fun with liquid chalk — a special kind of chalk that will actually fizz and bubble when exposed to our magical spray bottles. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Story Thyme at Sylvester Manor Farmstand (Ages 2+), 10:30 a.m. Join Sara at the Farmstand for outdoor Story Thyme. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JULY 5 – SATURDAY, JULY 9

Straw Swing Set – Take and Make, library. Design the cutest tiny swing (perfect for small toys or a summer decoration). Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Dungeons and Dragons (Ages 10+), 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (In Person, Library) Have you been wanting to play D&D but don’t have someone to run a campaign? Or maybe you’ve never played but want to learn? Get ready for a game of imagination and excitement with DM Cristian. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Splatter Painting (Ages 6+), 1 p.m. (In Person, Library) Use canvases, paint, and your imagination to create wonderful and wacky art. Messy clothes are highly recommended. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY. JULY 8

Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 6+), 1 p.m. (In Person, Library) Get ready to race at the Mario Kart Tournament. Recommended for kids that already know how to play. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Friday Night Dialogue – Jim Dougherty: The Hangman and His Wife, 7 p.m. (In Person, Library) The late Nancy Dougherty of Shelter Island wrote this gripping biography of a Nazi, one of the architects of the Holocaust. Her husband, Jim Dougherty, who completed the book, will talk about his late wife’s work which has garnered rave reviews. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island History Center. Rain or shine. No dogs permitted in the market.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Presbyterian Church, Service changes to 9 a.m. for summer months.

MONDAY, JULY 4

Patriot Cemetery Tour — Presbyterian Church Colonial Burying Ground, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Self-guided tour of Revolutionary Patriots and early European settlers headstones, conducted by the Shelter Island chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Honorary Regent Joyce Bowditch-Bausman and Chapter Historian Karen Kiaer will distribute handouts with headstone images as well as photos of their respective historic houses including present-day addresses.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

Tech Tuesday, 1 to 4 p.m. (In Person, Library)Having trouble setting up Libby? Would you like to learn how to access email when you’re away from home? The library staff will meet with you on a one-on-one basis to help you with your devices and answer questions that you may have. Please remember to bring passwords for your devices, email, and any sites you would like to access. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Friday Night Dialogue: Censorship w/ Terry Lucas and Mara Zonderman, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Terry Lucas’ careers have included lawyer, bookseller and librarian. Mara Zonderman was a lawyer and lobbyist for non-profits before she became a librarian. Join Terry and Mara as they bring their experience to bear on the issue of censorship in this timely webinar, a joint presentation of the Shelter Island Library and the Westhampton Free Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

Shelter Island Book Club – The Funny Thing About Norman Foreman by Julietta Henderson, 5 p.m. (In Person, Library). Norman Foreman and his best friend Jax, although only 12 years old, had big plans for making it as a comedy duo. Jax’s sudden death leaves Norman mourning. His mother, Sadie, tries to bring joy back into Norman’s life with a road trip. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD – CANCELED

Thursday, June 30, 7 p.m.

BOARD OF ETHICS

Thursday, June 30, 3 to 4 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Friday, July 1, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE DAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Monday, July 4, 2022

CAPITAL PLANNING & GRANTS

COMMITTEE

Tuesday, July 5, 9 to 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, July 5, 1 to 4 p.m.

DEER & TICK COMMITTEE

Wednesday, July 6, 10 to 11 a.m.

WQI

Thursday, July 7, 6 to 7 p.m.