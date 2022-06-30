Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Cadzin, Dalton, Rose

Elfriede Cadzin

Elfriede was born into the Hauck family on January 23, 1930 and grew up in Heidelberg, Germany.

As the youngest of six children, her brothers and sisters were loving yet mischievous as siblings can be, she remembered. At a young age her brothers wanted to ensure that Elfriede always persevered, and so they threw her into the Neckar River “to learn how to swim,” a story she told over and over.

Elfriede was a member of the Heidelberger Stadts Theatre where she was a dancer for many years. She took classes to learn English, which later helped her to get a job working at the United States Military Headquarters in Heidelberg, where she met her American husband and love of her life, Martin Cadzin.

In 1957 they were married in the Heiliggeistkirche (the Church of the Holy Spirit) in Heidelberg and lived in the city for three years before coming to New York where they raised their two children, Rainer and Karin.

Elfriede was a dedicated member of the Nassau County Police Department, 4th Precinct, for over 20 years. She began as a crossing guard and later moved into administration in the Detective Bureau.

Elfriede was a strong woman, who was caring, generous and always smiling, her family recalled. She was a loving mother, Oma (grandmother) and a fiercely devoted wife who cared for her husband Martin for over 23 years after he suffered a stroke in 1986. She never complained — her love for Martin was unparalleled, and together they overcame many obstacles and lived a love story that one may only find in fairytales.

In the 1990’s when Elfriede and Martin’s daughter Karin moved to Shelter Island, Elfriede and Martin fell in love with it as well. They spent their days on the Island with walks in Mashomack, spending quiet afternoons at Wades Beach and attending every school event for their granddaughter Carla, often taking front row seats.

Following Martin’s passing, Elfriede continued to enjoy those same things, reminiscing of old times on the Island and in Germany. She spent days alongside Karin having adventures at Wades Beach, attending activities at the Senior Center, spending hours listening to music, tapping or singing along, and was sure to make skin care routine videos with Carla for “Oma’s Fan Club.”

She was filled with joy watching birds at the feeder and enjoyed all the wildlife the Island has to offer. She was truly at peace as life was winding down and always with a smile.

On June 14, Elfriede passed with the sunrise as a new day began.

She is survived by her devoted daughter Karin Cadzin, best friend and granddaughter Carla and her husband Mark Keerans, grandchildren Ian and Briana Cadzin, and her beloved sister Ruth’s granddaughter Vanessa Oettli.

Elfriede is predeceased by her parents, five siblings, husband Martin and son Rainer. The family wishes to thank all those who made Elfriede’s time on Shelter Island simply joyful.

Memorial: Bruce Dalton

The family of Bruce Dalton invites you to celebrate his life at a memorial gathering on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 13A Smith Street, Shelter Island, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Joanne Currier Rose



Joanne Currier Rose, 91 died peacefully on Wednesday, May 31, 2022, in her New York City home of 73 years.

Joanne attended Barnard College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Columbia University in 1962. She is survived by her husband Charles Rose, her stepson Juan D. Trejos, her nieces Mary and Catherine Rose, and her great-nephew Phoenix Bowie Rose.



Born May 27, 1931, in New York City to Guy Currier and his wife Mary Elizabeth Weaver, Joanne and family moved to Shanghai, China, where her father was consul. They returned to the U.S. before the outbreak of World War II via Hawaii and later settled in New York City.



Her parents divorced and her mother Mary married Frank Steelton, who was soon called up for active duty in World War II. During the war, Joanne lived in Washington with her grandfather Zebulon Weaver, a member of Congress. She often stayed in the White House where Mrs. Roosevelt looked after children whose parents and guardians were busy winning the war.



After the war, she lived in Riverdale. At Columbia University she met her husband Peter Parnell, whom she later divorced. She graduated from Columbia in 1962 and married Charles Rose in 1967. She studied next at Hunter College, where she earned her Masters.



While attending Columbia, Joanne founded University Flights, which became popular with students as a leading supplier of discount travel. She continued to work until the day of her passing to prepare students from Smith College for travel to India. Joanne loved to travel.

She spent time in Turkey, Egypt, Germany, France, Spain and parts of the U.K. Her generous, outgoing nature helped make her lasting friendships everywhere.



Shelter Island was a place close to Joanne’s heart. She and Charles were married in the front room of their Shelter Island home. It was here that she raised several litters of bearded collies, created a beautiful garden, and employed numerous Shelter Island children to help her in it.

Now they are scattered across the country, but she did all she could to make their time spent with her fun and rewarding.

Many of her Shelter Island friendships remained very special to her until the end of her days.

Joanne was an independent thinker who, like her grandfather refused to follow Roosevelt’s scheme for packing the Supreme Court.

Fierce in argument and precise in facts, she never forgot anything. She loved and encouraged young people to develop their best selves.