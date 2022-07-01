Daily Update: Shelter Island fireworks to return July 9, Bucks in 3rd place in Collegiate League

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS A beautiful display from the 2018 Shelter Island Fireworks show.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 1, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Bringing back the boom! Shelter Island fireworks to light up the night

Bucks in 3rd place in Collegiate League, playing with a will to win in early going

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, June 30, 2022

Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Cadzin, Dalton, Rose

NORTHFORKER

Macari winemaker Byron Elmendorf is exploring untapped potential

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 1

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will move into the area late Friday with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, with some predicted to bring high winds and heavy rain.

Sunny skies return for Sunday and Monday, Independence Day, with highs in the low 80s.