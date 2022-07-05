Menantic Yacht Club: A perfect day of fun and friendship

The Menantic Yacht Club fleet in West Neck Harbor just after a start. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

The Menantic Yacht Club suffered through another perfect day of Sunfish racing this past Sunday in West Neck Harbor. The wind was a little light at the start of racing and pretty much stayed that way all day. There were no flips in the light air, but some sailors were seen swimming between races to cool off. Overall, the second series of racing was a total success.

Twenty sailors participated in the races, including newcomers Brad Thompson and his son, John, who took turns sailing the same boat. Welcome back Rachel Beardsley, who missed last week because she was off placing second in the Vipor Woman’s Atlantic Coast Championships.

Longtime MYC members Stuart Homer and Ruth Hakanson, who race with the MYC on occasion, showed up for the first time this season. Mary Vetri, an MYC regular, showed marked improvement over last year and is moving up in the standings.

The competition was fierce, especially between Lee Montes, Paul Zinger and John and Charlie Modica. Paul took four first place wins to place first overall. Even though Lee placed first in one race, he showed up late and missed the first race giving him 33 points to Charlie’s 32 putting Charlie into a solid second on the day and Lee in third.

Charlie was more consistent than his brother John, beating him by 3 points. John placed fourth overall, and the rivalry continues. Consistency does pay off.

Commodore Pete Bethge was the Principal Race Officer on Sunday. Also aboard the committee boat were Betsy Colby, our long-time score keeper, Sallie Bethge and Nancy Miller. Betsy had to leave her duties early and Sallie and Nancy seamlessly took over. The Race Committee ran six races. T1, a triangle, was the first course sailed, and then the Commodore settled on Course W, windward, leeward, using the starting pin as the leeward mark, back up to windward and downwind around the pin, finishing behind the committee boat.

Thank you all for doing a superb job. Remember sailors, come up alongside the committee boat and give them your full name and sail number.

There were several people watching the races from Kayaks including Mary’s brother-in-law, hero firefighter Mike Donlon, and my wife, Debbie Strongin. It’s always nice having a cheering section. Charlie Modica and I finished the last race neck and neck, and raced to shore as fast as the light wind would take us, faster than a turtle but way slower than a hare.

The racing went longer than usual and it wasn’t until around 5:00 pm that we landed on shore. Eagerly awaiting us were a whole group of friends and family, including Jodie Sisley’s daughter, Nadia, and her parents, Bill and Ellie. Bill jokingly asked if Jodi would be back sometime today, as dinner was waiting. Mike Donlon and his wife Susan also helped load boats onto dollies.

The fleet always has fun on the race course, but on Sunday Ellen Leonforte spiced things up when she pulled out a super-soaker water gun between races and started dousing sailors. To be honest, the water felt really good on a hot day, as did a swim.

Matt Fox and Rob Bethge each captained a chase boat, and were kept busy moving marks. Crewing for Rob were his sister, Melissa, who didn’t sail because she prefers stronger winds, and her husband Steve Shepstone, who will be sailing with us starting in August. On board Matt’s boat were Susie Masse and her son, Richard. Thanks guys. Chase boat regular Melanie Coronetz, knowing the chase boat was already fully staffed, opted to watch Wimbledon matches, perhaps with a nice glass of wine.

We are a very congenial club, open to all, with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. The sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun.

All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2:00 pm on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, be sure to bring your life jacket, and, for the protection of the chase boat crew, be fully vaccinated. Commodore Bethge has a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis. Call Bob Harris at 505-235-5844 (email: [email protected]) or Ellen Leonforte at 914-450-1450 (email: [email protected]) to reserve your boat or just to ask about our incredible club.

See you on the water.

Results: Pts Place

Paul Zinger 11 1

Charlie Modica 32 2

Lee Montes 33 3

John Modica 35 4

Rachel Beardsley 39 5

Bob Harris 40 6

Rich Prieto 40 7

Linda Gibbs 50 8

Denise Fenchel 51 9

Brad & John Thompson 57 10

Ruth Hakansen 65 11

Jonathan Brush 66 12

Ellen Leonforte 81 13

Mary Vetri 85 14

Tom McMahon 85 15

John Colby 88 16

Jodi Sisley 98 17

Stu Homer 98 18

Dave Olsen 102 19

Kate Duff 111 20