Jackson Rohrer, above, holds the tiniest donation to the Shelter Island School Junior Honor Society’s Sneaker Drive.

The “Got Sneakers?” collection has helped the NHS to effortlessly raise over $200 this school year, through recycling of sneakers donated to the school.

In the fall the NHS will vote to send these funds to a charity to be chosen.

The collection will resume in the fall, so plan on kicking in your used athletic footwear for a cause.