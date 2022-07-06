Shelter Island golf pro cashes tournament check in Colorado

Jay (Jake) Card III (Credit: Reporter file photo)

A weaker man would have withered. Jay (Jake) Card III is not that man.

The past few weeks, Jake has been playing good golf on the Korn Ferry professional tour, but just missing the cut by one or two shots each week. Frustrating, but he never gave up.

This week at the TPC Colorado course in Berthoud, Colo. Jake put together four of his best rounds of the season to finish the tournament in 13th place.

Jake had rounds of 69, 69, 71 and a final round of 68 to shoot under par in all four rounds on this difficult, par 72, TPC course.

Needless to say, his best check so far came with those numbers.

Way to go, Jake. See you next week at the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill.