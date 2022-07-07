Shelter Island calendar of events, July 7, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

New summer programs are offered by the Town Recreation Dept. in July. Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for information and signups.

FRIDAY. JULY 8

Mario Kart Tournament (Ages 6+), 1 p.m. (In Person, Library) Get ready to race at the Mario Kart Tournament. Recommended for kids that already know how to play. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Skating Party at the Greenport American Legion, 1 p.m. (offsite) Meet at the Greenport American Legion for a fun afternoon of skating at our private party. Cool down with sweet ice pops. Skate rental included. Permission slips and $4 for the ferry ride are required. Please see Sara for more details.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

Children’s Movie Day: The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Ages 6+), 1:30 p.m. (In Person) Step into a world of family, fun, and robots, watching The Mitchells vs. The Machines so grab your friends, grab some snacks, and get ready for fun. This movie is rated PG and is almost 2 hours long.

TUESDAY, JULY 12 – SATURDAY, JULY 16

Chompin’ Shark Puppet – Take and Make (Ages 2 – 5) This adorable shark puppet is made with popsicle sticks and foam sheets (all provided).

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Kickball Game For Teens (Ages 10+), 1 p.m. Come play kickball. This game is low-stress and high-fun. Visit silibrary.orgto register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Friday Night Dialogue – Jim Dougherty: The Hangman and His Wife, 7 p.m. (In Person, Library) The late Nancy Dougherty of Shelter Island wrote this gripping biography of a Nazi, one of the architects of the Holocaust. Her husband, Jim Dougherty, who completed the book, will talk about his late wife’s work which has garnered rave reviews. Visit silibrary.orgto register.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island History Center. Rain or shine. No dogs permitted in the market.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Friday Night Dialogue: Censorship w/ Terry Lucas and Mara Zonderman, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Terry Lucas’ careers have included lawyer, bookseller and librarian. Mara Zonderman was a lawyer and lobbyist for non-profits before she became a librarian. Join Terry and Mara as they bring their experience to bear on the issue of censorship in this timely webinar, a joint presentation of the Shelter Island Library and the Westhampton Free Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

Shelter Island Book Club – The Funny Thing About Norman Foreman by Julietta Henderson, 5 p.m. (In Person, Library). Norman Foreman and his best friend Jax, although only 12 years old, had big plans for making it as a comedy duo. Jax’s sudden death leaves Norman mourning. His mother, Sadie, tries to bring joy back into Norman’s life with a road trip. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Seashells into Paint (Adult Craft), 2 p.m. (In Person) Paint larger-than-life shell paintings in the style of American artist, Georgia O’Keeffe. Following a virtual art show of O’Keeffe’s popular shell paintings, artist Joyce Raimondo will demonstrate how to turn your favorite seashells into giant painted masterpieces. Visit silibrary.org to register early as attendance is limited.

What Are We Drinking Tonight? – A Shelter Island Water Primer, 6 p.m. (In Person)

The Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee will present facts and myths about water on the island. Topics covered will include: a description of the aquifer, how water flow is directed, what is in our water, steps to prevent contamination/hazardous waste, well testing, and more. Town Engineer Joseph Finora will answer your questions. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Friday Night Dialogue: Friends in Conversation, 7 p.m. (In Person) Author Robert Lipsyte and Pulitzer Prize-winning author and cartoonist Jules Feiffer will have a conversation about Mr. Feiffer’s life and work and the conversation will probably veer off into things going on in the world. The conversation is sure to be engaging. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

WQI

Thursday, July 7, 6 to 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, July 11, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

WMAC

Monday, July 11, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, July 11, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION & MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, July 12, 9 to 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, July 12, 1 to 4 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, July 12, 7 to 8 p.m.

Village of Dering Harbor

Board of Trustees Meeting

Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m., Village Hall