Real estate transfers, July 7, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 30-June 5, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Monti, N, to Viviano, Salvatore, 10 Burro Hall Ln (700-14-2-60.7), (R), $1,400,000

• Hoye, M, by Executor to Cummings, William, 133 S Midway Rd (700-23-2-14), (R), $1,475,000

• Harris, G & S, to Taylor, Todd, 1 Shorewood Rd (700-23-2-27), (V), $520,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Wittmeier Family LP to 40 West Lane LLC,

40 West Ln (600-67-1-20), (R), $400,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Vazquez, R & P, to Kopcho Jr, James, 29 Nicholas Way (600-100-2-2.21), (R), $815,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Turner, Bryan, Harvest Pointe, Home #30 (1000-102.1-2-4), (R), $765,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Passick, Terri, Harvest Pointe, Home #114 (1000-102.1-2-58), (C), $928,700

• Schott, P, to Kelly, Sharon, 230 First St (1000-103-7-6.1), (R), $640,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Fawcett, W & C, to Walker, Eric, 30 Ludlam Ave (900-141-2-15.1), (R), $310,000

• JMA Custom Home Corp to Paredes, Ivan, 32 Peconic Trail (900-146-1-27), (R), $390,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Okula, D & K, to Mulhall, Peter, 175 Richmond Ln (1000-86-1-4.2), (R), $1,200,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• G & Z Riverhead Community to Shaughness, George, 1 Red Barn Rd, Unit 16 (600-82.4-2-16), (C), $515,000

• Anderson, M, to Lehnert, William, 412 Sweezy Ave (600-123-2-64), (R), $285,000

• RVS Realty LLC to 723 West Main LLC, 723 W Main St (600-124-4-20), (R), $325,000

• Velasquez, J & S, to Valerio, Allan, 430 Ostrander Ave (600-127-2-23), (R), $535,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• S. Cartselos LLC to Village of Southold LLC, 46455 & 46695 CR 48 (1000-55-2-20), (C), $2,900,000

• Eisenberg, L & M, to Shore, Adam, 925 Long Creek Dr (1000-55-3-27), (R), $1,060,088

• Cai, J, to Lyons, Sean, 380 Midway Rd (1000-90-2-4), (R), $2,050,000 (Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)