Hospital launches women and children’s unit, Letters and editorial from this week’s Reporter
Here are the headlines for Friday, July 8, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Hospital launches women’s and children’s unit: Greenport part of expanded services
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Who we are, summer 2022
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, July 7, 2022
NORTHFORKER
First Look: Meadowlark North Fork now open in Cutchogue
Check out these summer concert series events on the North Fork
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 8
WEATHER
Expect partly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.