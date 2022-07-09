Vintage burgees hang from the rafters at the 150-year-old Union Chapel in the Grove. (Credit: JoAnn Kirkland)

The Union Chapel Sunday service on July 10 will continue the tradition of serving as a commemoration of members of the Shelter Island Yacht Club.

In the Union Chapel’s commemorative book, “All Are Welcome: 150 Years of Shelter Island’s Union Chapel in the Grove,” author Carrie Cooperider makes this historical mention of the Yacht Club:

“The Yacht Club appointed Episcopal Reverend A.J. Aspinwall [one of the 11 original trustees of the Yacht Club] as Fleet Chaplain in 1907 … he began the custom of having a ‘dress’ service in the chapel that continues to this day. Though women eventually began to be included in the ranks of the Yacht Club, little else has changed since this description from ‘Brooklyn Life’ in 1909:

‘There was a decided nautical air about the Prospect House early Sunday morning and tanned men, looking very trim in dress uniform of the Shelter Island Yacht Club, began assembling on the west piazza of the hotel. At a quarter of eleven they marched in a body to the Union Chapel, where the Rev. John A. Aspinwall, chaplain of the organization, preached the annual sermon … In the chancel were displayed the club burgee, yacht ensign and the American flag.’”

Those vintage burgees will still be hanging from the rafters of Union Chapel for the Yacht Club Memorial Sunday, on July 10, at 10:30 a.m. Canon Charles McCarron of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will preach, joined by Yacht Club member Nelson Bogart as the guest musician.

Jay Sterling, SIYC Fleet Chaplain and Chairman of Union Chapel, will lead the service in which flag officers and trustees will participate. As the antique Chapel bell tolls, SIYC Commodore Lisa Reich will read the names of Yacht Club members who passed away since last year: Robert Moderelli, Maurice Pinto, Elizabeth Crandall, James Rich, Lynn Weiner and Pamela Ward.

Perhaps it’s fitting that another Episcopalian minister, like Reverend Aspinwall, will speak on July 10. Canon Charles McCarron was born and raised in the Bronx and ordained in 1986. His degrees include a Bachelor of Arts degree from Fordham University, a Master of Divinity from Maryknoll School of Theology, and a Master’s from the Franciscan Institute of St. Bonaventure University. Following his graduation from the CUNY School of Law, he received a Master of Sacred Theology from the General Theological Seminary and completed the program at The Living School of the Center for Action and Contemplation in Albuquerque.

After working to help people with AIDS on Long Island and chairing a national AIDS conference, Rev. McCarron created parish-based immigration services and is currently involved with local agricultural workers. As a member of the Anglican Third Order of the Society of St. Francis, he serves as the Assistant Provincial of the 550-member American Province.

Musician Nelson Bogart is a summer resident and has performed at many Union Chapel services. Mr. Bogart, who plays trumpet and guitar, describes himself as being in his fourth career as a full-time composer. He was also a studio musician, lawyer and professor. He and his wife, Ellen, have been members of the Yacht Club since 1994.

Please join us at Union Chapel for our interdenominational service on July 10 at 10:30 am for Yacht Club Memorial Sunday.

Next week: Union Chapel celebrates Quinipet Camp & Retreat.

“All Are Welcome: 150 years of Shelter Island’s Union Chapel in the Grove,” by Carrie Cooperider, is available at Finley’s Fiction or by contacting Trustee Kathy Dinkel at [email protected].