The night sky over the bay was lit up by beautiful fireworks last night, as the Shelter Island Fireworks folks presented a spectacular show for Islanders, their friends and families.

Below are some images by Adam Bundy of the pyrotechnic blossoms, which had viewers on Crescent Beach of all ages ooo-inng and ahhh-ing. The Reporter will bring you more images, a video, and a full report on the great show.

