Shelter Island Library to present Friends in Conversation

Jules Feiffer (left) with Bob Lipsyte. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

On Friday, July 15, at 7 p.m. the Shelter Island Library will present an in-person conversation with two Breakfast Discussion Buddies — Robert Lipsyte and Jules Feiffer.

The conversation is planned to be a discussion of Mr. Feiffer’s life and work, but will probably take us in many directions, since there have been fascinating experiences that both of these men can draw upon.

Mr. Feiffer has received great literary recognition as a cartoonist, satirist, author, playwright, screenwriter, adult and children’s book author, illustrator and art instructor. Among his awards are a Pulitzer Prize and an Oscar. Born in 1929, Mr. Feiffer has written more than 35 books, plays and screenplays. His first book — “Sick, Sick, Sick,” published in 1958 — included many collections of satirical cartoons. He is not lacking in opinions regarding the world, to this day.

Mr. Lipsyte, who writes the Codger Column for the Reporter, will be the conversation’s guide. He is a recognized literary legend, a writer of fiction and non-fiction. Beginning his career as a sports journalist, his honors include an Emmy and multiple literary awards, including the Margaret Edwards award in 2001 for “significant and lasting contribution to young adult literature.”

This will be an evening to remember and cherish. Visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org/july-2022-adult-events to register.

Next up: Join us on July 22 for “The Old Horse Knows the Way: Insights, Issues and the Way Forward in China,” with Peter Lighte.