Fireworks brings community together as families pass on a beloved Island tradition

Crescent Beach was packed with Islanders, their families and friends on July 9 for the return of the fireworks show. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Shelter Island Fireworks returned to Crescent Beach Saturday, July 9, in spectacular fashion. The crowd — at times it felt like the whole population of the Island was there — was watching the horizon as the setting sun’s rays caressed the glassy water.

They were rewarded with what turned out to be one of the most beautiful firework displays the Island has ever seen.

Before the big show, families and friends filled up the beach with radiant smiles and laughter. The Martin family had been to the fireworks many summer evenings, they said.

However, this one was special, the first time Billy’s and Kristina Martin Majdisova’s toddler, Marcus, had been to the fireworks show. Ms. Martin Majdisova said, “It feels great to continue the tradition. The entire community takes care of one another and puts on this fantastic event.”

A Martin family tradition, with the youngest joining in. From left, Marcus, at his first Crescent Beach fireworks show, mom Kristina Martin Majdisova, family friend, Adam Czaplinski, and dad Billy Martin. (Credit: Nicholas Murphy)

Islanders Skylar and Lidia Needham were on hand with their two young boys. Like the Martin family, this show was an opportunity to pass on a beloved tradition, with Saturday being the first Island fireworks their kids were able to see.

Lidia and Skylar Needham and their children. (Credit: Nicholas Murphy)

“We’re excited for the fireworks show to be back, but especially excited to bring the boys,” Ms. Needham said.

The Langendal family are no strangers to this event. Christian and Nina Langendal echoed how special the last show in 2019 was, and they were “looking forward to another great one.”

They weren’t disappointed. It started with one green spark, turning into multiplying green sparks. Then all ears joined in on the action hearing a colossal boom.

The delayed sound only lasted for so long, because three more red sparks leapt over the bay. With each of those explosions, the cheering from the beach became louder. Shards of white light rained down like falling stars, covering the night sky with remarkable patterns.

The booms of the exploding fireworks were the only noises drowning out the happy gasps from the beach.

Then came the rainbow fireworks. An astounding array of colors lit up Crescent Beach, complementing the many glow sticks kids were waving. At one point during the 17-minute show, the illusion of the fireworks seemed to explode right over the beach. A woman next to this reporter joked, “That’s close enough!” .

The grand finale was a heart-stopper. A barrage of colors and sparkles filled the air relentlessly, a beautiful chaos accompanied by the sounds of amazed “oohs and ahhs.”