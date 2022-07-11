Fireworks light the Shelter Island night sky, Blood drive set for this month

Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Monday, July 11, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

O say can you see! July 9, 2022 fireworks extravaganza

Shelter Island fireworks bring back the fun, and memories

Queens man sentenced to 30 years to life for role in police officer’s death in 2019

Shelter Island School bids fond farewell to guidance director

Shelter Island blood drive set for July 21

NORTHFORKER

Imagining the perfect North Fork park

Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best activities and have your say

One Minute on the North Fork: A morning at Blossom Meadow Farm

Farm Stand to Plate: Building a fresh Lobster BLT board

Behind the labels of North Fork wine bottles personal stories are being told

Have your artwork displayed on a locally produced bottle of wine served at two popular restaurants

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.