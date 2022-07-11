Fireworks light the Shelter Island night sky, Blood drive set for this month
Here are the headlines for Monday, July 11, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
O say can you see! July 9, 2022 fireworks extravaganza
Shelter Island fireworks bring back the fun, and memories
Queens man sentenced to 30 years to life for role in police officer’s death in 2019
Shelter Island School bids fond farewell to guidance director
Shelter Island blood drive set for July 21
NORTHFORKER
Imagining the perfect North Fork park
Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best activities and have your say
One Minute on the North Fork: A morning at Blossom Meadow Farm
Farm Stand to Plate: Building a fresh Lobster BLT board
Behind the labels of North Fork wine bottles personal stories are being told
Have your artwork displayed on a locally produced bottle of wine served at two popular restaurants
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.