Daily Update: Forum on affordable housing set for Saturday, Meet the new owner of Kayak Shelter Island

Adam Mills, center, of Kayak Shelter Island is ready to show you the ropes to get special views of Shelter Island. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 14, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Saturday open house on affordable housing: Advisory Board wants to hear ideas, questions

Best way to see Shelter Island’s beauty? Gliding in a kayak: No experience necessary to enjoy

Bucks battling for playoffs: The Reporter sits down with Head Coach Vern Hasty

Shelter Island Calendar of Events, July 14, 2022

Real estate transfers, July 14, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Kid-friendly activities on the North Fork the week of July 14

The Map: Best beaches for…

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon as clouds move in; the low tonight will be around 66.