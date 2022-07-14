Daily Update: Forum on affordable housing set for Saturday, Meet the new owner of Kayak Shelter Island
The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 14, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Saturday open house on affordable housing: Advisory Board wants to hear ideas, questions
Best way to see Shelter Island’s beauty? Gliding in a kayak: No experience necessary to enjoy
Bucks battling for playoffs: The Reporter sits down with Head Coach Vern Hasty
Shelter Island Calendar of Events, July 14, 2022
Real estate transfers, July 14, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Kid-friendly activities on the North Fork the week of July 14
The best way to see Shelter Island’s beauty is by kayak
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon as clouds move in; the low tonight will be around 66.