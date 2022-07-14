Shelter Island Calendar of Events, July 14, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

New summer programs are offered by the Town Recreation Dept. in July. Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for information and signups.

TUESDAY, JULY 12 – SATURDAY, JULY 16

Chompin’ Shark Puppet – Take and Make (Ages 2 – 5) This adorable shark puppet is made with popsicle sticks and foam sheets (all provided).

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Kickball Game For Teens (Ages 10+), 1 p.m. Come play kickball. This game is low-stress and high-fun. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Christina & Willie Geist: Storytime and Book Signing (Ages 2+), 10 a.m. (In Person) Christina Geist will be reading Buddy’s New Buddy, a sweet story about creating new friendships. Christina will be joined by her husband, Willie Geist, host of NBC’s Sunday TODAY and MSNBC’s Morning Joe. Signed copies will be available on site. Visit silibrary.orgto register.

TUESDAY, JULY 19 & WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Safe Boating Class, Shelter Island Emergency Services Building (12 Manwaring Road), 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free and all books and materials will be provided. A $10 NYS fee will be charged to those 18 years or older. Minimum age is 10 years. Reserve your space by clicking on the following link and enter the Shelter Island Zip Code: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york/252-new-york-safe-boating-course

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Seashells into Paint (Adult Craft), 2 p.m. (In Person) Following a virtual art show of Georgia O’Keeffe’s popular shell paintings, artist Joyce Raimondo will demonstrate how to turn your favorite seashells into giant painted masterpieces. Visit silibrary.org to register early as attendance is limited.

What Are We Drinking Tonight? – A Shelter Island Water Primer, 6 p.m. (In Person)The Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee will present facts and myths about water on the island. Town Engineer Joseph Finora will answer your questions. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Friday Night Dialogue: Friends in Conversation, 7 p.m. (In Person) Author Robert Lipsyte and Pulitzer Prize-winning author and cartoonist Jules Feiffer will have a conversation about Mr. Feiffer’s life and work and the conversation will probably veer off into things going on in the world. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

Mystery Book Club: City on Fire by Don Winslow, 5:30 pm (In Person) The story of two criminal empires that control all of New England. A beautiful woman is the catalyst for a break in the alliance and for an all-out war from Providence to Hollywood and Las Vegas. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

Great Decisions: Russia and the U.S., 5:30 p.m. (In-Person and Zoom) Among the issues are the war in Ukraine, Russian interference in American elections, Russia’s support of cyber attacks, and the fate of opposition leaders in Russia. Peter Pettibone, Independent Arbitrator & Mediator, will lend his expertise to this discussion. This program will take place both in-person and over Zoom. Please choose which you are registering for. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Friday Night Dialogue: Peter Lighte: ‘The Old Horse Knows the Way’, 7 p.m. (In-Person and Zoom) Having studied Chinese history and putting it to the test when first living and working in Beijing during the early 1980s, Sinologist Peter Lighte helps us to see the way forward. This program will take place both in-person and on Zoom. Please select which you are registering for. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, July 14, 7 to 8 p.m.

BOARD OF ETHICS

Friday, July 15, 3 to 4 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND ADVISORY BOARD – OPEN HOUSE AT THE SI LIBRARY

Saturday, July 16, 3 to 5 p.m.

WAC

Monday, July 18, 2 to 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, July 19, 1 to 4 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, July 20, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.