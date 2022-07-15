Daily Update: By the light of the Buck Moon, Charity’s column

The full moon rising over Bug Light last night. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 15, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

By the light of the Buck Moon

Charity’s Column: The Big Island and Shelter Island

The Lipsyte/Feiffer conversation at the Shelter Island Library has been rescheduled to July 29

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor, July 14, 2022

Shelter Island Reporter Obituary: Dorothy Forster Mobius

NORTHFORKER

My favorite things: Richard Olsen-Harbich of Bedell Cellars

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 15

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66. High temps are expected to remain into the 80s this weekend.