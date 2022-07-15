Shelter Island Reporter Obituary: Dorothy Forster Mobius

Dorothy Foster Mobius was born on May 4, 1935 at Amityville, N.Y. to Edward and Theresa Forster. She passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the age of 87.

Dorothy grew up in Bellmore, N.Y. and attended the Bellmore Elementary School and then Wellington C. Mepham High School, also in Bellmore.

After high school she attended the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, graduating in 1956 as a registered nurse. Following was a continuous 49-year career as an operating room nurse, at two hospitals; floor nurse, also at two hospitals; and as an office nurse for three successive doctors on Shelter Island — (Dr. Gross, Dr. Hornstein and Dr. Grunwaldt.

She retired in 2005 with Dr. Edgar Grunwaldt after working with him for 27 years.

Dorothy and Paul Mobius both graduated in 1956 and were married that same year. This year is their 66th anniversary year. She followed her husband while he was serving in the U.S. Navy and was able to work as a nurse when he was stationed in California, Virginia and New York.

Dorothy was a member of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and served there as a Deacon and also a Sunday school teacher. She also served the community as a volunteer driver for the Shelter Island Senior Center.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Paul; sons, Mark and Matthew (Amy); grandsons, Zachary, Luke, Max, and Miles; brother Donald Forster (Maggie); brother-in-law J. Mark Mobius; nieces Lisa Forster Armour (Bob), Leslie Forster Hunt (Will), and Pamela Mobius Armstrong (Jamie); nephew H.J. Mobius (Dana); sister-in-law Janet Mobius; and several cousins.

A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 30 at 1 p.m. followed by a reception in the church hall.

A private interment with the immediate family will be held at a later time.