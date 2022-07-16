Camp Quinipet Sunday at Union Chapel, where anniversary years will be celebrated

The cover illustration for the new history of Union Chapel in the Grove. (Courtesy photo)

Union Chapel in the Grove commemorates 150 years this summer as Camp Quinipet celebrates 75 years. They share similar historical roots, both beginning as Methodist camps, although Union Chapel became interdenominational about a decade after its founding.

Both join together on Sunday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m. In keeping with our shared Island location, Reverend Elizabeth Abel from Quinipet will preach about “Be Salt and Light.”

Quinipet Executive Director Brooke Bradley said Pastor Liz recently served as the Chair of the Camp Board and is a “strong advocate” for Quinipet.

Reverend Abel is an ordained elder of the New York Conference of the United Methodist Church and the District Superintendent for the Long Island West District of the New York Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. As an advocate for young people and community development, she served as a co-convener for the Norwalk Immigration Coalition, which helps feed people who are food insecure. Under her leadership, Cornerstone has launched a nonprofit organization, At The Corner, that provides services to youth and immigrants in Norwalk area. For more information, visit http://ccfatthecorner.org.

Pastor Liz is also the founder and developer of the Timothy Project and Deborah’s Academy, a rite of passage for young men and women. She is the deputy director of the City of Mount Vernon, Youth Bureau, and director of the Comprehensive Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Program.

“At such a crucial moment in time, I am grateful we have so much to still celebrate,” she said. “What a testament of God’s grace and care for the people of Shelter Island. [Camp Quinipet and Union Chapel] are gems where you can not only celebrate and witness God’s creation, but recognize your part and celebrate your role in the grander scheme of things.”

Music will be provided by Music Director Linda Betjeman and the Cottage Trio, composed of violinist Ann Marie Chubet, her husband, James, on keyboard and Jeannie Woelker on cello. A reception, catered by Stars cafe will follow the service. Our commemorative book, “All Are Welcome: 150 years of Shelter Island’s Union Chapel in the Grove,” by Carrie Cooperider is available for purchase after the service or at Finley’s Fiction.