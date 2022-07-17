Pridwin Hotel opens doors to a new era on Shelter Island, Louis ‘The Clip’ turns 85

Glen Petry speaking on the lawn of the Pridwin at its opening on July 14. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, July 18, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Pridwin Hotel opens doors to a new era on Shelter Island

Honoring the the town’s top trimmer: Louis ‘The Clip’ Cicero turns 85

NORTHFORKER

A very North Fork summer lookbook

Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best shops and hotels; and have your say

One Minute on the North Fork: Sunflowers at Pindar Vineyards

Shop Local: A new location for familiar favorite, In the Attic Too

Dream Day: Summertime fun in Ogunquit, Maine

What’s for sale on the North Fork in a gated community in Riverhead

WEATHER

There’s a chance of thunderstorms today with a high temperature near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The likelihood of a storm increases in the evening when the low will be around 71.