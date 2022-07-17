Pridwin Hotel opens doors to a new era on Shelter Island, Louis ‘The Clip’ turns 85
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Monday, July 18, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Pridwin Hotel opens doors to a new era on Shelter Island
Honoring the the town’s top trimmer: Louis ‘The Clip’ Cicero turns 85
NORTHFORKER
A very North Fork summer lookbook
Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best shops and hotels; and have your say
One Minute on the North Fork: Sunflowers at Pindar Vineyards
Shop Local: A new location for familiar favorite, In the Attic Too
Dream Day: Summertime fun in Ogunquit, Maine
What’s for sale on the North Fork in a gated community in Riverhead
WEATHER
There’s a chance of thunderstorms today with a high temperature near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The likelihood of a storm increases in the evening when the low will be around 71.