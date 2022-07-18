Safe boating classes offered by the Shelter Island Police Department

Boats in Dering Harbor. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Learn the essentials for a lifetime of safe and fun boating. Earn your New York State Safe Boating Certificate by attending two evening classes.

The Shelter Island Police Department is offering a Safe Boating Class to be held at The Shelter Island Emergency Services Building — 12 Manwaring Road — on two evenings: Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday July 20, from 5:30 to 9:30 pm.

Class instruction is free and all books and materials will be provided. A $10 NYS certification processing fee will be charged to those 18 years or older.

Make it a family affair or bring a buddy. Minimum age is 10 years.

Reserve your space by entering the following link provided by NYS Parks and register online.

https://www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york/252-new-york-safe-boating-course

Once on the site, enter the Shelter Island Zip Code and it will bring you directly to the class registration for this class