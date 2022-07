(Credit: Peter Waldner)

Steve Crandall got a welcome (we think) surprise when a large dolphin named Lumpy — according to Peter Waldner, who should know — joyfully surfaced next to Steve in front of the house that his family has owned for more than 80 years.

Watch this spot in coming weeks, as we follow the pleasantly-inclined porpoise (or a reasonable facsimile) and his odyssey through the Island, all leading to the annual ArtSI Open Studios Tour coming on Aug, 20 and 21.