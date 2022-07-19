Daily Update: Committee reports higher deer population than expected, Housing Board hosts first open house

This doe’s red summertime coat helps keep her cool. (Credit: Don Bindler)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Housing Board hosts first open house: Some questions answered, controversy persists

Committee: Higher number of deer, but optimism reigns

Safe boating classes offered by the Shelter Island Police Department

Grant money sought for Center septic project: Town Board seeks State, County money

The laugh’s on us

NORTHFORKER

New fashion exhibit in Greenport explores untold queer stories of the North Fork

North Fork Dream Home: A charming country home complete with a greenhouse and a guesthouse

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73.