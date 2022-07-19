Daily Update: Committee reports higher deer population than expected, Housing Board hosts first open house
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Housing Board hosts first open house: Some questions answered, controversy persists
Committee: Higher number of deer, but optimism reigns
Safe boating classes offered by the Shelter Island Police Department
Grant money sought for Center septic project: Town Board seeks State, County money
NORTHFORKER
New fashion exhibit in Greenport explores untold queer stories of the North Fork
North Fork Dream Home: A charming country home complete with a greenhouse and a guesthouse
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73.