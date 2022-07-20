National Weather Service: Heat advisory for Wednesday

A combination of heat and humidity will make it feel increasingly uncomfortable Wednesday and Thursday. (Credit: NWS)

A heat wave that began to hit the region Tuesday will intensify Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a heat advisory.

The advisory goes into effect at noon Wednesday and lasts through 8 p.m. Heat index values are expected to range from the mid 90s to around 100 degrees Wednesday. Additional heat index values around 100 degrees are expected Thursday.

A heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95-99 degrees for two or more consecutive days or between 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

The NWS says seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. People are encouraged to go to some place that has air conditioning.

For anyone doing outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas. If someone appears to be suffering from heat stroke, dial 911.