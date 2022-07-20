Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Ryan, Young

Susan Ann Ryan

Susan Ann (Trost) Ryan, beloved wife of Maurice Joseph Ryan III, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Southampton, N.Y. at the age of 62. Susan was born on March 25, 1960, to Arlene and Edmund Trost and raised in Commack, N.Y.

She and Maurice married on April 29, 1984, and raised their family in Destrehan, La.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Maurice, and her two children, Christopher Joseph Ryan (Mandy) and Katharine Ann Ryan. She is also survived by her two brothers, Robert Trost and John Trost (Tim Davis).

In addition, she was expecting her first grandchild in December 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Arlene and Edmund Trost.

Susan’s life was centered around the unconditional love she had for her family. Her light-hearted spirit was contagious, they recalled, and her selflessness allowed everyone to feel like they were a part of her family. She was passionate about engaging in family traditions and creating new memories with her family and friends.

She was an avid animal lover who enjoyed taking care of her golden retrievers and gave her love to all of the family pets. She touched the lives of many and was the spiritual center for her family. Her warmth and laughter will be missed by many.

Susan will always be remembered as a devoted and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother-to-be.

A graveside service was held at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Farmingdale, N.Y. on July 18, 2022. A Lutheran service will also be held in Destrehan, La. with a date, place, and time to be determined. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the services to celebrate Susan’s life.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.

Marietta Young

Marietta Young, after a long battle with cancer, passed away and was laid to rest in her home country of Slovenia on June 27, 2022.

Her son Blaz Gorse and her husband, Guy Young, were by her side.

She was born on April 4, 1955 to Anna and Maximillian Zupan of Slovenia.

Marietta and Guy were married on January 8, 1999 and were long-term residents of Shelter Island. Marietta was a real estate agent for Griffin and Collins.

A world traveler, she visited many nations and saw much of the world, and her family noted that wherever she went in life, she made friends and always had a positive and cheerful way about her.

Her favorite song was “Amazing Grace,” and was known to say that we are here in this world to visit, and not to stay.

She is greatly missed by many friends and family.

Marietta is survived by her husband, Guy; her son Blaz Gorse; two grandchildren, Amoroso, 10, and Blaz Jr., 5: and an elder sister in Slovenia.

Her family remembers her saying about the terminal cancer that took her life, “I will see you on the other side,” and that her favorite passage from the Bible was Psalms 91.