Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, July 21, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom.Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

New summer programs are offered by the Town Recreation Dept. in July. Visit shelterislandtown.us/recreation for information and signups.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Bad Art Afternoon (Ages 10+), 2 p.m.

(Library, In Person) Compete with your friends to see who can create the best, worst art. There will be snacks, voting, and plenty of glitter. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Shark Porthole Sun Catcher (Ages 2-5),

1 p.m. (Library, In Person) Did you know that a group of sharks is called a shiver? To go with our Oceans of Possibilities theme for summer reading we’re bringing the sharks to us with this cute and easy craft. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JULY 22 – SUNDAY, JULY 24

“The Prospect of Summer,” Shelter Island Historical Society Musical, 6 p.m.. Tickets at shelterislandhistorical.org

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JULY 21

Great Decisions: Russia and the U.S., 5:30 p.m. (In-Person and Zoom) Among the issues are the war in Ukraine, Russian interference in American elections, Russia’s support of cyber attacks, and the fate of opposition leaders in Russia. Peter Pettibone, Independent Arbitrator & Mediator, will lend his expertise to this discussion. This program will take place both in-person and over Zoom. Please choose which you are registering for. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Friday Night Dialogue: Peter Lighte: ‘The Old Horse Knows the Way’, 7 p.m.

(In-Person and Zoom) Having studied Chinese history and putting it to the test when first living and working in Beijing during the early 1980s, Sinologist Peter Lighte helps us to see the way forward. This program will take place both in-person and on Zoom. Please select which you are registering for. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Shakespeare in Community – A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) A Midsummer Night’s Dream revolves around the marriage of Theseus, Duke of Athens, and Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons. Subplots include the trials of four lovers and a troupe of actors who are rehearsing a play for the wedding. Join us for a discussion led by writer Becky Cole. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Willa Cather Book Club, 2 p.m. (Zoom) Death Comes for the Archbishop. This book tells, in poetic prose, the trials of Bishop Jean Marie Latour and priest Joseph Vaillant as they strive to establish a diocese in New Mexico territory in the late nineteenth century. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, July 21, 9 to 10 a.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, July 21, 7 to 8 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, July 25, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, July 26, 3 to 6 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, July 26, 6 to 7 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, July 27, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, July 28, 7 to 8 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT BOARD

Monday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.