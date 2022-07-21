Daily Update: Blood drive set for today, On patrol with Shelter Island bay constables

Bay Constables under way. Left, Butch Labrozzi and Beau Payne. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 21, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

With Shelter Island bay constables on patrol

Shelter Island blood drive set for July 21

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, July 21, 2022

Real estate transfers, July 21, 2022

Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Ryan, Young

NORTHFORKER

Meet the 2022 Readers’ Choice winners for Best of the North Fork

Riverhead’s Reflextions light art exhibition returns for fifth year in Grangebel Park

WEATHER

A heat advisory remains in effect for the area as the high temperature is expected to reach 95 degrees on a sunny day today, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could impact the area before 9 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 72.