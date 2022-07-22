Music for the little ones Saturday at the Havens Farmers Market

(Courtesy image)

There will be a special treat for little ones to enjoy at the Havens Farmers Market this Saturday, July 23.

“Island Folk for Little Folk” will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Local musicians Wendy Clark, Heather Reylek (Gramma Lulu) and Erland Zygmuntowicz will provide little ones and their parents some old songs, new songs and silly songs.

Bring a blanket and settle in for some fun on the grounds of the Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road.

The Farmers Market, offering fresh produce, seafood, handmade goods, books and artwork, is open rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday in summer.