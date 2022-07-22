Shelter Island Podcast: Lisa Shaw on this weekend’s historical society community musical

The Prospect Hotel. (Credit: Shelter Island Historical Society)

The curtains open on a new Shelter Island Historical Society community musical Friday night through Sunday.

“The Prospect of Summer” is written and directed by the Island’s Lisa Shaw and it is about the legendary Prospect Hotel.

Here’s the synopsis of the play:

“They came from Manhattan, Brooklyn and points West by rail, boat, and car. 1932, The New Prospect Hotel was abuzz with an endless array of entertainment to the delight of the hundreds of guests pouring in from June to the end of August. Come take part in a very eventful weekend at this iconic historic hotel and its menagerie of guests and staff. Based on actual events at the time, ours was no sleepy outpost!”

Ms. Shaw joined Susan Carey Dempsey on the latest episode of the Shelter Island Conversation.

For more info on the musical visit shelterislandhistorical.org.