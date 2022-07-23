60’s Dance Party to rock the Shelter Island summer: Be there or … you know

If you can’t remember the 60’s, you’re right! But not to worry, the music never left us, and will be provided by East End Entertainment at the 1960’s Dance Party, 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 30 at the

16 South Ferry Road. Send your song requests to [email protected]

Please come in 1960’s attire to dance the night away. Tickets are $100, available online at shelterislandhistorical.org

Island photographer Eleanor Labrozzi will provide a “photo booth” and a complimentary photo will be mailed to each attendee.

The Roaming Islander food truck will serve delicious period food, Top Hops Beer Shop will provide their Half Pint Vintage Tap Truck, and Peconic Bay Vineyards will provide local wine.

Raffle prizes and an auction will be offered as part of the fundraising event for the Historical Society.