National Weather Service declares a Heat Advisory for the region

(National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service ( NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory through Sunday at 8 p.m.

The NWS is calling for sunny skies today with a high temperature of 90 degrees, with light winds out of the west at 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight, it will remain clear with a low around 73 degrees.

The NWS offers this guidance for an extended period of hot weather:

Slow down. Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Those particularly vulnerable to heat such as children, infants, older adults (especially those who have preexisting diseases, take certain medications, live alone or with limited mobility), those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.

Dress for summer. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.

Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body’s ability to dissipate heat.

Eating and Drinking

Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don’t leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.

Drink plenty of water (not very cold), non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty. If you are on a fluid-restrictive diet or have a problem with fluid retention, consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids.

Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.

Cooling Down

Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries.

Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.

Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health.

Take a cool bath or shower.

Check on Others