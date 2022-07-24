The Lions Club motto: We serve

(Credit: Don D’Amato)

On July 20, the Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation presented a check of $20,000 to CAST — the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation — at the CAST facility in Southold.

The CAST On Wheels mobile food pantry and resource center comes to Shelter Island twice a month.



From left, above, President of the Shelter Island Lions Club Lion Jennie Adler, Executive Director of CAST Cathy Demeroto, and Chair of the Shelter Island Lions Club Family Help Committee Mary Kanarvogel.