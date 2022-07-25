Hustle and bustle at Shelter Island Country Club

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The summer is in full swing at Goat Hill.

The rate of play has been near all-time levels. The Owen Dickson Junior Golf Program is up and running and has proven to be a success.

Thanks to all the volunteers who have made that happen. Also, our new affiliation with golf pro Eric Schultzel is going very well. If you feel a golf lesson is in order for your game, stop by or call the pro shop.

Given the current hot conditions, the irrigation that was completed last year has been a game changer for all the greens and tee boxes.

The fairways are running long and the course is playing like a links course. Thanks to all members and non-members for your support so far this summer.

Plan on coming out and playing a round or two this weekend. See you on the first tee.

Season schedule

July 31 — Crazy 8 Tournament

Aug. 7 — Shelter Island Country Club Hickory Golf Classic

Flying Goat restaurant

The restaurant is open six days a week (closed Wednesday) for lunch and dinner. Come out and enjoy the best views on Shelter Island from our porch. Daily dinner specials. Dinner reservations suggested. 631-749-5404

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 749-0416

Hours of 0peration — 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

— Attitude makes the difference