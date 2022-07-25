Hustle and bustle at Shelter Island Country Club
The summer is in full swing at Goat Hill.
The rate of play has been near all-time levels. The Owen Dickson Junior Golf Program is up and running and has proven to be a success.
Thanks to all the volunteers who have made that happen. Also, our new affiliation with golf pro Eric Schultzel is going very well. If you feel a golf lesson is in order for your game, stop by or call the pro shop.
Given the current hot conditions, the irrigation that was completed last year has been a game changer for all the greens and tee boxes.
The fairways are running long and the course is playing like a links course. Thanks to all members and non-members for your support so far this summer.
Plan on coming out and playing a round or two this weekend. See you on the first tee.
Season schedule
July 31 — Crazy 8 Tournament
Aug. 7 — Shelter Island Country Club Hickory Golf Classic
Flying Goat restaurant
The restaurant is open six days a week (closed Wednesday) for lunch and dinner. Come out and enjoy the best views on Shelter Island from our porch. Daily dinner specials. Dinner reservations suggested. 631-749-5404
SICC Info
Website — shelterislandcc.org
Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]
Pro Shop — 749-0416
Hours of 0peration — 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
— Attitude makes the difference