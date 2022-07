Rain ripples. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

It will be a wet and stormy start to the work week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS is calling for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., which could bring strong winds and heavy downpours. It will stay hot, with a high temperature pegged at 88 degrees by the NWS.

It will stay stormy Monday night, with a low around 69 degrees, and the wind at 5 to 13 mph out of the southwest.