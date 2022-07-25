Zeldin attacker arrested on federal charge, ’60s Dance Party to rock Shelter Island

A screenshot from a video of the incident, which federal prosecutors filed as part of its criminal complaint against David Jakubonis. (Source: Western District Court of New York records)

Here are the headlines for Monday, July 25, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Zeldin attacker arrested on federal charges; told investigators he did not know who congressman was

Union Chapel’s Volunteer Sunday honors Fire Department: A tribute to those who keep us safe

The Lions Club motto: We serve

60’s Dance Party to rock the Shelter Island summer: Be there or … you know

Resilient Bucks go on 3-game win streak: Bounce back after blowout losses

NORTHFORKER

We got the scoop on North Spoon Creamery, a new small-batch ice cream pop-up

Beyond al fresco: How the North Fork’s waterfront restaurants take outdoor dining to a new level

One Minute on the North Fork: A day at Sound View Dunes

Hidden North Fork: Wednesday Night sailboat races remain a sight to behold

Paddle Battle Long Island helps save the sea turtles on July 30

Here are 10 books for your North Fork summer reading list

WEATHER

Expect heavy rain and thunderstorms beginning this afternoon and a high temperature of about 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.