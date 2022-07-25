Zeldin attacker arrested on federal charge, ’60s Dance Party to rock Shelter Island
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, July 25, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Zeldin attacker arrested on federal charges; told investigators he did not know who congressman was
Union Chapel’s Volunteer Sunday honors Fire Department: A tribute to those who keep us safe
The Lions Club motto: We serve
60’s Dance Party to rock the Shelter Island summer: Be there or … you know
Resilient Bucks go on 3-game win streak: Bounce back after blowout losses
NORTHFORKER
We got the scoop on North Spoon Creamery, a new small-batch ice cream pop-up
Beyond al fresco: How the North Fork’s waterfront restaurants take outdoor dining to a new level
One Minute on the North Fork: A day at Sound View Dunes
Hidden North Fork: Wednesday Night sailboat races remain a sight to behold
Paddle Battle Long Island helps save the sea turtles on July 30
Here are 10 books for your North Fork summer reading list
WEATHER
Expect heavy rain and thunderstorms beginning this afternoon and a high temperature of about 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.