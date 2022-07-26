American music concert at Sylvester Manor will celebrate diverse traditions

Jazz Loft, a 17-piece big band, led by Tom Manuel, will be part of an homage to American music at Sylvester Manor on July 31. (Courtey photo)

A celebration of American musical diversity will welcome visitors to Sylvester Manor on Sunday, July 31 at 5 p.m.

Together with the Rites of Spring Festival and The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook, the Manor will offer a wide array of musical styles including a jazz classic by Duke Ellington, European music influenced by American culture and Indigenous music traditions.

This concert, “Across American Roots,” will feature three performances:

• 5 — 5:30 p.m. Shinnecock Indian Nation performers

• 5:45 — 6:30 p.m. Rites of Spring Wind Quintet

• 7 — 8:30 p.m. Jazz Loft Big Band, a 17-piece band, led by trumpeter Tom Manuel

“We are thrilled to be hosting an event that represents the intersection of three important American cultures and music traditions: Native American, European and African American,” said Manor Executive Director Stephen Searl. “The concert and its world class musicians — including the Shinnecock Indian Nation, Rites of Spring and The Jazz Loft — reflect the kind of complex, rich and inclusive history we honor and celebrate here at Sylvester Manor.”

Tickets may be purchased at: https://www.ritesmusic.org/tickets-july-31.html

Price: $65; free for ages 16 and under.

This is an outdoor lawn event. Attendees should plan to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating, to walk between locations and to wear footwear suitable for walking on uneven ground.

Insect repellent is strongly encouraged. Gates open at 4 p.m.